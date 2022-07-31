Senegal heads to the polls for parliamentary elections in a take a look at of presidential elections

Senegalese voters head to the polls on Sunday for parliamentary elections that the opposition hopes will drive an alliance with President Macky Sall and curb any ambitions he may harbor for a 3rd time period.

The sixty-year-old, who was elected in 2012 for a seven-year time period after which re-elected in 2019 for an additional 5 years, has been accused of desirous to exceed the two-term cap and re-run as a candidate once more in 2024.

He has remained imprecise on the topic, however a defeat for his supporters in Sunday’s vote may upend such plans.

Polling stations are scheduled to open at 0800 GMT and shut at 1800 GMT.

The one spherical of voting will decide the 165 seats within the single-chamber parliament – at the moment managed by the president’s supporters – over the following 5 years.

Legislators are elected in line with a system that mixes proportional illustration and nationwide lists for 53 deputies, and a majority in state departments for one more 97.

The expatriates elect the remaining 15 members of Parliament.

This 12 months, there are eight coalitions in competitors, together with Yewwi Askan Wi (which means “folks’s liberation” in Wolof), the principle opposition coalition.

Its largest member, Osman Sonko, positioned third within the 2019 presidential election.

However he and different members of the coalition have been prevented from operating in Sunday’s elections for technical causes.

Previous to the reconnaissance, Yue Askan Wee joined the forces of Walo Senegal (which means “Save Senegal” in Woolof), led by former President Abdoulaye Wade.

The 2 teams agreed to work collectively to acquire a parliamentary majority and “implement authorities coexistence”.

Additionally they wish to drive Sall to surrender any hope of operating in 2024.

In native elections in March, the opposition gained in main cities, together with the capital, Dakar and Ziguinchor within the south, and Tess within the west.

Sonko and different members of the Yue Askan Wei coalition have been barred from operating in Sunday’s elections, after authorities in early June scrapped the nationwide slate of candidates for technical causes.

One identify was mistakenly dropped each as a first-choice candidate and as an alternate candidate, invalidating your complete checklist.

This led to the outbreak of violent demonstrations that left at the least three folks useless. On June 29, the opposition lastly agreed to take part within the elections, calming tensions.

(AFP)