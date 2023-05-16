Senegalese and Tunisian Films in the Race for Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival | Focus on Africa

In this evening’s edition, we discuss South Africa’s plan to lead a peacekeeping mission to mediate the ongoing war in Ukraine, alongside other African nations. Additionally, innovators from both Europe and Africa have gathered in Marseille to discuss sustainability and the importance of reimagining African cities in the future. Finally, we celebrate the presence of African films at the Cannes Film Festival this year, with two films from Tunisia and Senegal in the running for the prestigious Palme d’Or award.