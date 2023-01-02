Senegalese MPs imprisoned for attacking a feminine deputy in parliament

Two Senegalese opposition lawmakers had been sentenced to 6 months in jail on Monday for bodily attacking a feminine member of parliament.

In a case that has sparked a heated debate about democracy in Senegal, pro-government lawmaker Aimé Ndiaye was slapped after which kicked within the abdomen throughout a chaotic session within the Nationwide Meeting.

MP Mamadou Niang and Masata Sambe had been every sentenced to 6 months in jail after a trial that opened on December 19.

They had been additionally every fined 100,000 CFA francs ($150) and paid 5 million francs in compensation.

The plaintiffs had sought two-year phrases.

The assault occurred on December 1, throughout a routine vote on the Justice Division price range.

>> Trauma in Senegal as a feminine MP was assaulted by her male colleagues in Parliament

This was sparked by remarks Ndiaye made concerning Sirene Mustapha Sy, an influential Muslim chief who helps the opposition however isn’t an MP.

After order was restored, N’Diaye fainted and was handled in hospital – her lawyer, Baboukar Cisse, mentioned she was pregnant and there have been fears she would possibly lose the infant.

Sissy mentioned she has since left the hospital however is “nonetheless in a really troublesome scenario”.

The incident sparked heated debate about parliamentary rhetoric and assaults on ladies. This considerably coincided with an consciousness marketing campaign towards home violence.

Senegal is broadly seen as a beacon of stability and democracy in West Africa – a area infamous for coups and dictatorships.

Legislative elections in July resulted in a digital tie, requiring President Macky Sall’s get together to kind a coalition to remain in energy.

Sall was elected to a seven-year time period in 2012 and re-elected to a five-year time period in 2019. He didn’t disclose his plans for the following presidential election scheduled for 2024.

Niang and Samp, who had been arrested on December 15, weren’t current in court docket.

“They may stay in jail pending an attraction,” one among their legal professionals, Abdi Nar Ndiaye, advised AFP.

They denied hitting the legislator, regardless of video proof on the contrary.

Their legal professionals argued that the 2 had immunity from prosecution, given their standing as legislators, however this was denied by the court docket.

(AFP)