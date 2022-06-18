Senegalese opposition chief provides ‘an ultimatum’ to the president after bloody clashes

Senegal’s foremost opposition chief issued what he referred to as an “final ultimatum” to President Macky Sall, urging him to launch detainees throughout a day of clashes that reportedly left three folks useless.

Violence erupted between youths and police within the capital, Dakar, on Friday, as officers blocked entry to the house of opposition chief Osman Sonko.

Bastiv’s social gathering spokesman in Sonko stated three opposition figures had been arrested and the town’s mayor was prevented from leaving his residence.

The media and the opposition reported a 3rd demise because of the clashes – a taxi driver was shot in Ziguinchor, Casamance.

“Mr Macky Sall, we offer you an ultimatum to launch all political hostages into your fingers; after which, we are going to come and take these political hostages, no matter the associated fee,” Sonko stated in a Fb publish late Friday.

Sonko Sal accused him of being a “president killer”. Referring to the riots that rocked Senegal final 12 months, he stated: “After killing 14 folks in the course of the occasions of February and March 2021, he right here provides three extra victims to his listing in June 2022.”

The clashes come at a time when the nation is experiencing tensions earlier than the elections.

Sonko had referred to as to protest the choice to ban a listing of candidates for the legislative elections in Senegal on July 31.

The transfer additionally prevents him and different opposition figures from operating within the elections.

(AFP)