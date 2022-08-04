Senegalese opposition teams allege electoral fraud

A Senegalese opposition chief on Wednesday referred to as on his supporters to arrange to defend their votes by any means, claiming that President Macky Sall’s ruling social gathering needed to steal a legislative election that the opposition claims gained.

Official outcomes of Sunday’s election are anticipated on Thursday, however Sall’s ruling social gathering, Pino Bok Yakar (BBY), and the opposition declared victory, citing partial outcomes.

“Maky Sall needs to confiscate our victory, however we is not going to settle for it,” opposition chief Usman Sonko advised a media convention of the Yue Askan Wei (YAW) alliance.

I ask the Senegalese folks to defend their voices by all means. “

In response, authorities minister and ruling social gathering member Abdullah Seydou Soo stated “these threats are unacceptable.”

Tensions have risen within the politically steady West African nation of 17.5 million folks since violent protests erupted final 12 months, after Sonko, who ranked third within the final presidential election of 2019, was arrested on rape costs. Sonko denies the allegations.

The contradiction was additionally fueled partially by Sall’s refusal to rule out a violation of time period limits by working for a 3rd time period.

On Monday, one other opposition coalition referred to as Wallu Senegal stated it and its ally YAW had defeated the ruling social gathering in most administrations. The ruling coalition stated it gained 30 out of 46 administrative districts in Senegal.

On the media convention on Wednesday, YAW consultant Dithi Fall stated the YAW wouldn’t settle for Thursday’s outcomes, alleging voting irregularities at a number of polling stations within the northern districts.

Fall stated YAW plans to ask the Courtroom of Appeals Thursday to open the polls, in order that YAW can present proof to help its claims.

The ruling social gathering’s SO group later stated the division’s allegations have been unfounded.

“We accepted the outcomes of Dakar, Tess and Ziguinchor – they gained. Now why do not they settle for the leads to (north) Matam, Boudour and Canel, as a result of we gained there.

