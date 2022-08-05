WORLD NEWS

Senegal’s ruling coalition loses parliamentary majority

By hanad

Macky Sall’s hopes of a controversial third time period as Senegal’s president acquired a slap within the face on Thursday because the opposition denied him a parliamentary majority. Issues about the price of dwelling prompted voters to help Sall’s critics in final Sunday’s vote.

Elsewhere, we have a look at a lethal act of revenge by organized criminals in Madagascar that killed 29 folks in a village 75 kilometers north of the capital, Antananarivo.

Lastly, girls’s rugby in Cameroon is preventing prejudice – take a better look.

