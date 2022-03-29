Separate shooting attacks leave several dead near Tel Aviv

Medics said five people were killed in Tuesday’s attacks near the Israeli port city of Tel Aviv.

“Unfortunately we have to note that five people have died,” said Eli Benn, head of the Magen David Adom emergency response team.

In previous statements, he had estimated the death toll from the shooting in two locations in the ultra-Orthodox town of Bnei Brak in two locations.

Medics and witnesses said a separate attack took place in the nearby town of Ramat Gan. It was not immediately clear what weapon or weapons were used in the third attack.

The attacks follow Sunday’s shooting that killed two Israeli police officers in the northern city of Hadera.

The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack, its first allegation of an attack on Israeli soil since 2017.

Israeli police said the two perpetrators of Sunday’s attack were killed at the scene.

Last week, an Islamic State sympathizer killed four Israelis in a car-ramming and stabbing attack in the southern city of Beersheba.

