Serena Williams returns to aggressive tennis with a Wimbledon wildcard

Serena Williams will return to her first Grand Slam event in a 12 months at Wimbledon later this month after being handed over by the All England Membership on Tuesday.

The 23-time singles champion, who has not performed since sustaining an harm throughout her first spherical match at Wimbledon 12 months in the past, has fallen to 1,208 within the rankings.

Earlier on Tuesday, Williams indicated she can be at Wimbledon, which begins on June 27, when she posted a photograph of her white coaches on the garden on Instagram with the caption: “SW and SW19. It is a date. 2022, see you there.”

The 40-year-old will return to aggressive tennis subsequent week at Eastbourne Worldwide, the place she was named a wildcard in doubles with Tunisian Anas Jabeur.

“I am excited to be again at Rothsay Worldwide Eastbourne in England and again on the turf – a floor that has been superb for me all through my profession,” mentioned Williams.

“Eastbourne has a novel allure that you would be able to’t see anyplace else on the Tour and I am wanting ahead to enjoying in entrance of the followers once more.”

Williams received the final of her seven Wimbledon titles in 2016 however reached the ultimate in 2018 and 2019 after coming back from having a child.

She broke down in tears final 12 months after retiring within the first set in opposition to Alexandra Sasnovic with a leg harm and doubts grew over whether or not she would ever return to the game.

Her longtime coach, Patrick Mouratoglu, revealed in April that he had taken on a brand new position with Simona Halep.

Wimbledon is extensively considered Williams’ greatest likelihood of successful the twenty fourth Grand Slam singles crown to equal Margaret Courtroom’s all-time document.

Her final Grand Slam title got here on the 2017 Australian Open.

“It is a good decide on the ladies’s aspect,” mentioned Wimbledon board member Tim Henman, a four-time semi-finalist.

“Serena really ordered (a wildcard) a few weeks in the past and she or he’s going to play in Eastbourne. I hope she’ll get a great likelihood to get some preparations on the garden.”

British gamers dominated the remainder of the wildcard roster, with gamers together with Katie Poulter and Liam Brody claiming spots within the singles predominant draw.

They are going to be joined by three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, who has returned from a prolonged foot harm this season, and Dutchman Tim van Riethoven, who beat Daniil Medvedev within the Stertgenbosch Turf last on Sunday.

