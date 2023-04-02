Sergei Roldugin, the cellist responsible for managing Putin’s wealth.

A group of Russian bankers has been found guilty by a Swiss court of enabling Sergei Roldugin to deposit huge amounts of money into bank accounts. Roldugin, a cellist by profession, has long been believed to be entrusted with the vast wealth of his close friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin. The court case has raised questions over whether Switzerland is a haven for “dirty” money belonging to Russia’s elite. Roldugin, who deposited over €45m into two accounts, has also been dubbed “Putin’s cellist” and is believed to be part of a network of trusted individuals tasked with concealing the president’s finances. The sentences given to the bankers were light, although fines will be imposed if they are caught breaking the law again within two years.