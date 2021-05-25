Seven candidates for presidential elections while Iran blocks Ahmadinejad, Larijani

Iran on Tuesday approved seven hopeful candidates for a presidential election on June 18, with head of the judiciary Ebrahim Raisi among the mostly ultra-conservative candidates, while former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and former parliament speaker Ali Larijani were barred from running.

The state television announcement puts Raisi, who has been associated with mass executions in 1988, in a dominant position for the upcoming vote. He is the best-known candidate of the seven hopefuls, and opinion polls previously showed that his anti-corruption campaign drew Iranian support. He is also considered a favorite of Iran’s 82-year-old supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

But perhaps most striking was who was not allowed to flee the Iranian Guardian Council. Chief among them was former parliament speaker Ali Larijani, a conservative who had allied with President Hassan Rouhani in recent years. Larijani positioned himself as a pragmatic candidate who would support Rouhani’s signed 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. That agreement is now in tatters as diplomats in Vienna try to negotiate a return of both Iran and the US to the agreement.

Larijani seemingly indicated that he would not fight the decision.

“I have done my duty to God and the dear nation, and I am satisfied,” Larijani wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to all who expressed their gratitude and I hope you will participate in the elections for the promotion of an Islamic Iran.”

Former harsh President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and senior vice president Eshaq Jahangiri of Rouhani, a reformer, were also excluded. Ahmadinejad ignored a warning from Khamenei in 2017 and registered, but was then also rejected by the Guardian Council, a 12-member panel under Khamenei.

At an earlier session of parliament on Tuesday, lawmaker Ahmad Alirezabigi described Ahmadinejad’s house as “under siege” by security forces since the day before. He also warned that the decision would stifle turnout. Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution has based its legitimacy in part on election turnout.

State television previously quoted Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, the Guardian Council spokesman, as saying that “only seven” had been approved of the approximately 590 enrolled in the panel of clergy and lawyers supervised by Khamenei. In 2017, 1,630 hopeful people registered to run.

Raisi wrote on Twitter – a service that has been technically banned by Iran since the 2009 unrest surrounding Ahmadinejad’s disputed re-election – that he wanted authorities to reconsider the decision to ban a number of candidates.

“I have made contacts and I am consulting to make the electoral scene more competitive and participatory,” he wrote.

Frontrunner oversees the legal system associated with mass abuse

As head of the judiciary, Raisi oversees a judicial system in Iran that remains one of the world’s best executioners. UN experts and others have criticized Iran for detaining dual citizens and those with foreign ties to be used as a bargaining chip in negotiations with the West.

Then there are the 1988 mass executions that came at the end of Iran’s long war with Iraq. After the then Supreme Leader of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, accepted a UN-brokered ceasefire, members of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, heavily armed by Saddam Hussein, stormed across the Iranian border in a surprise attack.

Iran eventually blunted their attack, but the attack set the stage for the mock rallies of political prisoners, militants and others who would become known as “death commissions.” Some who showed up were asked to identify themselves. According to a 1990 Amnesty International report, those who responded with “mujahedeen” were sent to their deaths, while others were questioned about their willingness to “clear minefields for the Islamic Republic’s military”.

International rights groups estimate that as many as 5,000 people were executed, while the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq estimates the number at 30,000. Iran never fully acknowledged the executions, apparently on Khomeini’s orders, although some argue that other top officials were, in fact, in charge in the months before his death in 1989.

Raisi, then deputy prosecutor in Tehran, took part in some of the panels in Evin and Gohardasht prisons. In 2016, a tape of Raisi and his boss who met prominent Grand Ayatollah Hossein Ali Montazeri was leaked. Montazeri described the executions as “the greatest crime in the history of the Islamic Republic”.

Raisi never publicly acknowledged his role in the executions during his campaign for president in 2017. After his loss, Khamenei appointed him head of the judiciary in 2019.

Others named as candidates on Tuesday include Saeed Jalili, a former nuclear negotiator; Mohsen Rezaei, a former Revolutionary Guard commander; Ali Reza Zakani, a former legislator; Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh, a current legislator; Mohsen Mehralizadeh, a former county governor; and Abdolnasser Hemmati, the current head of Iran’s central bank.

( Jowharwith AP and AFP)