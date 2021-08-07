Seven residents of care home in Belgium die from Covid-19 Kappa line

Seven residents of a nursing home in Belgium, all of whom had been vaccinated against Covid-19, have died after being infected with a lineage of the coronavirus first discovered in Colombia, officials said Friday.

The virology team conducting the tests said the residents were infected with the B.1.621 line of Covid-19 that originated in Colombia. It has been discovered in recent weeks in the United States, where it now accounts for 2 percent of all coronavirus infections, but cases in Europe have been rare.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control has listed the B1.621 lineage as part of the Kappa variant of the coronavirus, but not as a variant itself.

Kathleen Boydens, medical manager of the Ter Burg nursing home, said the infected residents of the nursing home in Zaventem, near Brussels, initially had only mild symptoms, “but after two weeks, from July 24, the symptoms got a lot worse”.

All seven victims were in their 80s or 90s and some of them were already in poor physical condition.

A total of 21 residents were infected with the variant along with some staff members, but experienced only mild symptoms.

