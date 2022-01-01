Several dead and several injured after stampede at a religious shrine in India

At least 12 people were killed and 13 injured in a stampede at a religious shrine in India in the early hours of Saturday when pilgrims gathered to offer New Year’s prayers, authorities said.

The disaster occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi in ​​Indian-administered Kashmir, one of the most revered Hindu shrines in North India.

Before the pandemic, around 100,000 devotees visited the site every day, but authorities limited the daily number to 25,000.

“At least 12 people lost their lives and 13 were injured,” a senior government official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“The death toll could be higher as the route to the hilltop shrine was packed with devotees trying to make the usual New Year’s visit and prayers,” he said.

Another disaster management official confirmed the death toll and said the stampede took place around 2:45 am (2115 GMT).

“The government has ordered a high-level investigation into the stampede incident at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine,” he said.

“Extremely saddened by the loss of life,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, adding that he was in contact with local officials.

“Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Modi said.

Other senior officials, including the Indian president, offered their condolences, with the Interior Minister calling the news “heartbreaking”.

Government Minister Jitendra Singh said he was heading to the scene to take stock of the situation.

The reports cited witnesses who claimed that the daily limit of 25,000 people was exceeded and that large groups entered without authorization permits.

Other reports suggested that an argument had broken out among devotees.

Rescue operations began immediately and the injured, some of whom were reportedly in serious condition, were taken to hospital.

Video images on social media showed small ambulances with flashing lights heading to hospitals while it was still dark.

The shrine, open 24 hours a day, is located in the Katra Hills, about 30 kilometers from the city of Jammu.

(AFP)