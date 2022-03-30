Several European Union countries expel Russian diplomats for spying

European Union countries, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and the Czech Republic, announced on Tuesday the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats suspected of spying, in a coordinated action taken in light of Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Russia said it would respond in kind.

Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Willems said her country would expel 21 diplomats from Russia’s embassy in Brussels and its consulate in Antwerp, giving them two weeks to leave.

She said the move was coordinated with neighboring Netherlands, whose foreign ministry said it had expelled 17 Russian diplomats deemed “covertly active” as intelligence officers.

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said four “senior officials” from Russia’s embassy in Dublin had been asked to leave to engage in activities “inconsistent with international standards of diplomatic conduct” – the code of espionage.

The Czech Foreign Ministry said a diplomat at the Russian embassy in Prague had been given 72 hours to leave. A Czech official told AFP that the diplomat was the Russian deputy ambassador.

“Together with our allies, we are reducing the presence of Russian intelligence in the European Union,” the Czech Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

“The principle of reciprocity,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told AFP.

“Responses will be provided on the basis of reciprocity.”

It did not provide further details.

Separately, the Russian Foreign Ministry denounced the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Netherlands, calling it an “unfriendly step” and proof that The Hague had no interest “in maintaining normal diplomatic channels of communication”.

“The Dutch have outdone their desire to ‘hit’ the Russian embassy in a more painful way,” the ministry added.

The expulsions announced on Tuesday escalated Western strikes against Russia in the wake of its February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Already, several rounds of sanctions designed mainly by the European Union and the United States have severely drained the Russian economy.

Russia now considers all EU countries, along with the United States and its allies including Japan, Britain and Australia, “enemy” countries.

In the wake of the Russian invasion, the United States in early March expelled 12 Russian diplomats based in New York it deemed “intelligence agents”.

Russia responded last week by handing over to the United States a list of US diplomats declared “persona non grata”.

Poland, one of Ukraine’s European Union countries, last week expelled 45 Russian diplomats on spying charges, prompting Moscow to accuse Warsaw of starting a “dangerous escalation”.

In April last year, the Czech Republic expelled dozens of Russian diplomats and Russia retaliated. Prague has previously accused Russian intelligence services of orchestrating explosions at an ammunition depot in the eastern Czech Republic that killed two people in 2014.

Russia was left virtually isolated at the United Nations General Assembly on March 2 of this year when the vast majority of countries – 141 in all – voted to adopt a non-binding resolution demanding a halt to Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Only five countries voted against the resolution: Russia, Syria, North Korea, Belarus and Eritrea. Another 35 abstained, including China.

Two days later, on March 4, the United Nations Human Rights Council voted to launch an investigation into violations committed in the war in Ukraine. Of the council’s 47 members, 32 voted for it, while only Russia and Eritrea voted against the resolution.

Two weeks ago, Russia announced it was withdrawing from another international rights forum, the Council of Europe – before the European body based in Strasbourg announced that it was expelling Russia.

