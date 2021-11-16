Several killed and dozens injured when suicide bombers attacked the Ugandan capital, Kampala

Three suicide bombers in the heart of the Ugandan capital killed at least three civilians and sent MPs running for cover when nearby cars burst into flames, witnesses and police said, the latest in a series of bombings during the last month.

At least 33 people were being treated at Mulago Hospital, including five people in critical condition, said police spokesman Fred Enanga.

There was no immediate attribution of responsibility. The Somali insurgent group linked to Al Qaeda al Shabaab has carried out deadly attacks in Uganda. Last month, another group, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) aligned with the Islamic State, claimed its first attack in Uganda.

“Our intelligence also indicates that these are domestic terrorist groups that are linked to ADF,” Enanga said.

The explosions, the first near the central police station and the second very near the parliament, sent bloody office workers seeking shelter on shards of broken glass as a column of white smoke rose above the city center.

A single suicide bomber carried out the first explosion near the checkpoint at the police station, killing two people, Enanga said. Then two suicide bombers on motorcycles detonated, killing another person.

“A sound like that of a large gun went off. The ground shook, my ears almost went deaf,” Peter Olupot, a 28-year-old bank guard who was close to the attack near parliament, told Reuters.

“I saw a burning vehicle and everyone was running and in a panic. I saw a wedding man (motorcycle): his head was smashed and covered in blood.”

A Reuters journalist saw burned cars behind a police cordon at the scene and a reporter for local television station NTV Uganda said he saw two bodies in the street.

Irene Nakasiita, a spokeswoman for the Uganda Red Cross Society, said they would release information about the blasts later.

Ugandan soldiers are fighting al Shabaab in Somalia as part of a UN-backed African Union peacekeeping force. The Al Shabaab bombings in Uganda include a 2010 attack that killed 70 people watching the World Cup.

Last month, the ADF made its first liability claim for an explosion in Uganda with a shrapnel-laden bomb that killed a waitress in a restaurant.

Also last month, Ugandan police said a suicide bomber had blown up a bus, killing himself and injuring others. His affiliation was unclear.

The ADF was originally established by Muslims from Uganda, but now has its main bases in the forested mountains of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which borders Uganda.

Both the ADF and al Shabaab frequently use explosive devices and have been accused of killing thousands of civilians.

(REUTERS)