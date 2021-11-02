Several killed by suspected jihadists in northern Burkina Faso

Suspected jihadists killed about 10 civilians in northern Burkina Faso, authorities said Tuesday, while four people were suspected of having been abducted.

“About 10 civilians were executed” after gunmen, likely from the Islamic State branch in the region, attacked Dambam residents heading to the market, a military official said.

The attack took place on Monday in the north of the country near the border with Niger.

Troops were deployed to the area to reinforce security and search it because four other people disappeared in the direction of the Markoye market, he said.

A local official said that “the terrorists set up a checkpoint on the road between Dambam and Markoye and intercepted everyone heading to the market.”

He said that the “four people who disappeared were kidnapped by the jihadists” while the attackers targeted people on foot, motorcycles and other vehicles.

Another local official told AFP that “most of the victims were cowardly murdered, slaughtered” and vehicles burned.

The official said armed groups carried out incursions into various communities in the northern Sahel region between October 29 and 30.

“They looted property, stole livestock or kidnapped residents,” the official said.

Markoye is close to the so-called triple border region of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, which has seen an increase in bloody jihadist attacks.

Home to one of the rare weekly markets in the region, people travel there to buy or sell their cattle on Mondays.

In August, 30 people, 15 soldiers, 11 civilians and four irregular military personnel, were killed during the attacks against Dambam, Guevara and Tokabangou, all near Markoye.

Burkina Faso, one of the poorest countries in the world, is fighting an insurgency that arrived from neighboring Mali in 2015.

Its armed forces are poorly trained and equipped against highly mobile jihadist units linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

The groups are adept at ambushing highway convoys, planting roadside bombs, and conducting hit-and-run raids in remote villages.

(AFP)