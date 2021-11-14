Several killed in alleged jihadist attack on Burkina Faso military post

An insurgent attack killed 19 Burkina Faso military police and one civilian on Sunday in the northern tri-border region, where West African nations are fighting Islamist militants, Security Minister Maxime Kone told national radio.

Kone said the toll was temporary.

The attack on a military police post near a gold mine in Inata, northern Burkina Faso, comes two days after another attack that killed seven policemen in the area near Niger and Mali.

Islamist militant groups linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State are active in the tri-border area where several nations, including France, Chad, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, have deployed hundreds of troops.

Two Burkina Faso security sources and a diplomatic source told Reuters early Sunday that at least 30 military police were killed in the attack and that the death toll could be higher, making it one of the deadliest attacks against Burkina troops. Faso.

Burkina Faso’s armed forces confirmed Sunday’s attack in a statement that said earlier that “a detachment of the gendarmerie was the target of a terrorist attack.”

(REUTERS)