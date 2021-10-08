Several migrants shot dead in Libyan detention center

Guards shot dead six migrants in a crowded Tripoli detention center on Friday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

“There was a shooting and six migrants died in total. The guards shot them,” the head of the UN agency in Libya, Federico Soda, told AFP.

“We do not know what caused the incident today, but it is related to the overcrowding and the terrible and very tense situation” at the Al-Mabani facility in the capital, he said.

He added that at least 20 other migrants were injured.

The killings came a week after raids in Tripoli, mostly against irregular migrants, left at least one person dead, 15 injured and 4,000 detained, according to the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Libyan authorities had called the wave of arrests last Friday and Saturday part of drug raids on homes and makeshift shelters in Gargaresh, a poor suburb of Tripoli.

Soda said the heavily guarded Al-Mabani center, which has a capacity for 1,000 people, is now home to 3,000 migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, about a third of them on the grounds outside the building.

Guards had fired into the air to control previous incidents during the week, he said, adding that many had escaped in the chaos.

“His detention is arbitrary and indiscriminate,” he said. “There are people there who have legal documents but they are trapped in the country.”

A video posted on social media, filmed from a car, appeared to show hundreds of people climbing a metal fence and running across the street.

AFP could not immediately verify the images.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR had said early Friday that it was “increasingly alarmed by the humanitarian situation of asylum seekers and refugees in Libya.”

“Following a large-scale security operation carried out by the Libyan authorities last week, arrests and raids have been carried out in many parts of Tripoli, targeting areas where asylum seekers and migrants live,” he said.

Particularly since Libya collapsed into violence following its 2011 revolution, it has become a key starting point for tens of thousands of migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, hoping to reach Europe.

Official centers for detained migrants in war-torn Libya are rife with corruption and violence, including sexual assault, according to the United Nations and human rights groups.

Human traffickers have profited from the country’s years of chaos to carve out a lucrative but brutal business.

(AFP)