Several people were killed in clashes in the West Bank after Arab attacks in Israel

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces killed at least two Palestinians on Thursday in clashes that erupted during a raid in the occupied West Bank that followed bloody Arab attacks in Israel.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian stabbed a passenger on an Israeli bus near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank and was shot dead by another passenger, according to the Israeli army.

The National Ambulance Service said the man who was stabbed suffered moderate injuries.

Earlier, the Israeli army said that its forces and border guards had penetrated into a refugee camp in the city of Jenin “to arrest suspected terrorists.”

“During the operation, terrorists opened fire on our forces,” the army said in a statement. “The Israeli forces returned fire, wounding the militants and slightly wounding an Israeli soldier.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry said two Palestinians, aged 17 and 23, were killed in the clashes.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement that “the continuation of the raids, the daily killing of our people and the settlers’ daily crimes will lead to more tension and escalation in the region.”

A Palestinian gunman from the Jenin area shot dead five people on Tuesday in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak before being killed by police. The shooting, which Abbas condemned on Tuesday, brought the death toll at the hands of Arab attackers in Israel over the past week to 11 to 11.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke late on Wednesday with US President Joe Biden. The US embassy said Biden expressed his “deepest condolences in the wake of the horrific terrorist attacks.”

Bennett announced a series of measures to deal with what he described as a new wave of attacks, saying that more police would be deployed on city streets and security would be heightened in areas bordering the West Bank.

(Reuters)