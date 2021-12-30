Several protesters killed in military crackdown in Sudan

Several protesters die in an offensive against the huge Sudanese protests against the army. The military seized the country in October and dozens of people were killed in demonstrations demanding the return of the civilian government.

A stream of South Africans pass through Cape Town’s cathedral to bid farewell to Desmond Tutu. The Nobel Peace Prize winner died last Sunday at the age of 90. And despite its rich legacy, it is in state in the simplest of coffins.

And there is disappointment and anger over the US decision to exclude Ethiopia from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). President Joe Biden has isolated the country from the duty-free access scheme for the ongoing war with the Tigrayan fighters.