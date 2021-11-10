Several UN staff members detained in Ethiopia

EYE ON AFRICA © FRANCE 24

In tonight’s issue: Six UN staff members have been released in Ethiopia. Sixteen others were arrested after raids by the authorities. The arrests come just days after a six-month state of emergency was imposed amid fears that Tigrayan rebels could march on Addis Ababa. Furthermore, it is a historic day for Benin: the treasures of Abomey, stolen by French forces in 1892, are returning to their homeland. A ceremony will be held in Cotonou on Wednesday to mark his return. Finally, we introduce you to the rangers in one of the oldest and largest national parks in Africa.