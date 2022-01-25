Several were killed with a cold in the stadium during the Africa Cup of Nations match in Cameroon

Six people have been killed and dozens injured in a crash at a stadium in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde before a match in the African Championship on Monday, state television reported.

“A crush at the entrance to Olembe Stadium” caused “half a dozen deaths and dozens have been injured,” according to Cameroonian state television channel CRTV.

The Confederation of African Football, which organizes the continent’s flagship competition, said they were aware of the “incident”.

In an online statement, CAF said they were “investigating the situation and trying to get more details about what happened.”

The federation said it had sent its secretary general to “visit supporters at the Yaounde hospital”, adding that it was in “constant communication with the Cameroonian government and the local organizing committee.”

A few minutes after the final whistle in the match between Cameroon and the Comoros, there were no traces of the storm around the stadium, an AFP journalist stated.

Cameroon won the match 2-1.

(AFP)