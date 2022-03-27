Shanghai shuts down in phases to tackle Covid-19 outbreak

The city government said Sunday that Shanghai will launch a phased lockdown to curb the Omicron-fueled Covid-19 outbreak that has hit China with the most cases since the early days of the epidemic.

China’s largest city will shut down the eastern half from Monday through Friday, officials said, followed by a similar shutdown for the western side starting on April 1.

The city of 25 million people has in recent days become the main hot spot in the nationwide outbreak that began increasing in early March.

Although the numbers of recent cases are still insignificant in the global context, they are the highest in China since the early weeks of the epidemic, which first appeared in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.

China’s National Health Commission on Sunday reported more than 4,500 new locally transmitted cases, down more than 1,000 from the day before, but still well above the double-digit daily stats typically seen over the past two years.

Millions of residents in affected areas across the country have been subject to citywide lockdowns.

However, Shanghai has so far avoided a complete shutdown, as officials have said it is essential to keep East China’s port and financial center running, in the interest of both national and global economies.

But with the number of cases rising, the city government said in a public notice that the two-part lockdown is being implemented to “reduce the spread of the epidemic, ensure the safety and health of people” and eradicate cases of infection “as soon as possible”.

The sprawling eastern half of the city, known as Pudong, which houses the main international airport and financial district, will be closed for testing starting Monday morning and ending on April 1.

On April 1, the government added, the western half of the city, known as Puxi and featuring the historic Bond Riverfront, will be closed until April 5.

Residents have been asked to stay home during the lockdowns, and all business and government employees not involved in the supply of essential services have been advised to work from home.

Those involved in providing vital services such as gas, electricity, transportation, sanitation and food supply will be exempted from the stay-at-home order.

The announcement said buses, taxis and the city’s extensive subway system would be out of service, but did not indicate activity at its huge port or any impact on air travel or rail service in and out of Shanghai.

On Saturday, a member of the city’s epidemic control brigade pledged that Shanghai would not shut down.

Wu Fan, a medical expert with the task force, said during a daily news briefing on the virus held by the city government.

“This will affect the entire national economy and the global economy,” he added.

The Chinese government has kept the virus under control at the national level with strict zero-tolerance measures including mass closures of entire cities and provinces for even small numbers of cases.

But authorities watched with alarm as Hong Kong’s deadly Omicron rush bought panic and claimed a large number of unvaccinated elderly people in the southern Chinese city.

The subsequent spread of the variant in mainland China has posed a dilemma for authorities grappling with the robustness of the response, with the zero-tolerance approach increasingly questioned amid concerns about the economic impact and general “epidemic exhaustion”, particularly given O’Mikron’s less severe symptoms.

Shanghai has sought to mitigate the disruption with a targeted approach to the current outbreak that has been marked by a 48-hour shutdown of individual neighborhoods along with widespread testing, but other than that keeping the city running.

But a softer strategy has so far failed to dampen the city’s issue statistics, and the local shutdowns have sparked online grumbling and a grocery run in some areas.

