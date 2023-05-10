Shooting near Tunisia’s Ghriba synagogue results in four deaths and multiple injuries.

Two worshippers and two members of the security services were fatally shot on Tuesday during an annual Jewish pilgrimage to a renowned Tunisian synagogue by a police officer, according to the interior ministry. The attack took place at the Ghriba synagogue on the island of Djerba and resulted in injuries to four visitors and five security officers before the assailant was killed. While the Tunisian foreign ministry identified the two worshippers killed, their names were not provided. The attacker had first killed a colleague, seizing his ammunition before proceeding to the synagogue. The pilgrimage draws in hundreds of people annually, with more than 5,000 Jewish faithful, mostly from overseas, participating in this year’s event. The motive for the attack is still under investigation, and the interior ministry refrained from referring to it as a terrorist attack. In 2002, the synagogue was targeted in a suicide truck bombing which caused the death of 21 people. The recent shooting caused panic among the pilgrims.