Sicily registers a record heat of 49 ° C as forest fires continue in Italy

Fires fueled by hot winds hit southern Italy on Thursday, a day after a monitoring station in Sicily reported temperatures of 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.84 ° F), which some scientists believe could be the warmest. high in European history.

The record temperature, which has yet to be verified by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), was reported near the city of Syracuse, in the southeast of the island of Sicily.

“If the data is validated, it could become the highest value ever recorded in Europe, surpassing the previous record of 48 degrees measured in Athens on July 10, 1977,” wrote meteorologist Manuel Mazzoleni on 3Bmeteo.com, a website. specialized.

Firefighters said on Twitter that they had carried out more than 500 operations in Sicily and Calabria in the past 12 hours, employing five planes to try to douse the flames from above. They said the situation was now “under control” on the island.

Local media reported that trees and dirt were being burned in the Madonie Mountains, about 100 km from the Sicilian capital of Palermo and in the small town of Linguaglossa, on the slopes of Etna volcano.

“Our little town was really invaded by fire. It is a catastrophe … We are living in really sad times,” said Giovanna Licitra, from the town of Giarratana in the south of the island that was affected by the fires on Wednesday.

Serious damage has also been reported in Calabria, the tip of Italy’s “boot”, where some families fled their homes and a man died on Wednesday.

A woman cools off in a fan misting water next to the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, on Aug. 12, 2021. © Cecilia Fabiano / LaPresse via AP

Temperatures are expected to rise in several Italian cities, including the capital Rome on Friday, when the heat wave could peak, according to a Health Ministry bulletin.

(REUTERS)