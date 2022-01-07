Sidney Poitier, a pioneering black movie star, dies at the age of 94

Sidney Poitier, Hollywood’s first big black movie star, has died at the age of 94, the Bahamian government announced on Friday.

Poitier, who had dual U.S. and Bahamian citizenship, was “an icon, a hero, a mentor, a fighter, a national treasure,” Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said on his official Facebook page.

The acclaimed tespian became the first black star to be nominated for an Oscar with the 1958 “The Defiant Ones” and six years later he was the first to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in “Lilies of the Field”.

Poitier achieved mainstream popularity with a series of groundbreaking roles during a time of great racial tension in America in the 1950s and 1960s.

He balanced success with a sense of duty to choose projects that dealt with bigotry and stereotypes, including his 1967 classics “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “In the Heat of the Night”.

“I was in conflict with great sadness and a sense of celebration when I learned of Sir Sidney Poitier’s passing,” Cooper said on Friday.

“The sadness that he would no longer be here to tell him how much he means to us, but the celebration that he did so much to show the world that they can change the world from the humblest beginnings.

“He will be greatly missed, but his is a legacy that will never be forgotten.”

Poitier was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2002 for his “extraordinary achievements” on the screen and his “dignity, style and intelligence”.

(AFP)