Singer Olivia Newton-John, star of the musical “Grease”, dies at 73

Singer Olivia Newton-John, who gained worldwide fame as the highschool sweetheart Sandy within the hit film “Grace,” died Monday after a 30-year battle with most cancers. She was 73 years outdated.

A press release from her husband, John Easterling, posted on her official social media accounts stated Newton-John “died peacefully on her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by household and associates.”

The artist, whose profession spanned greater than 5 many years, devoted a lot of her time and fame to charities after she was first identified with breast most cancers in 1992.

The British-born, Australian-raised star has devoted numerous albums and live shows to lift cash for analysis and early detection of the illness, together with constructing a well being middle named after her in her licensed Melbourne dwelling.

“I do not wish to say ‘I fought,'” Newton-John, a challenger, informed Australia’s Channel Seven in September 2018, after revealing she had most cancers for the third time.

“I wish to say ‘win,’ as a result of ‘fights’ provoke that rage and irritation that you do not need.”

Newton-John is finest identified for starring within the 1978 musical “Grease” alongside John Travolta because the lady subsequent door, Sandy, who trades her ankle-length skirt and matching hair for her skinny black pants and matching hair. perm.

The highschool sweetheart turned dangerous lady resonated with audiences all over the world, and continues to seize hearts many years after the movie’s launch.

“It makes it enjoyable however you by no means know in films whether or not the viewers will approve of it or not, even in the event you prefer it,” she stated in an interview with Forbes in 2018.

“It is unbelievable that it is nonetheless happening but it surely’s not simply that, it is displaying no indicators of stopping. You say ‘Sandy and Danny’ and other people immediately know what you are speaking about.”

Grease remained the highest-grossing musical for 3 many years, with Newton-John and Travolta sustaining a detailed relationship lengthy after the movie was made.

“She was my favourite factor about making grease,” Travolta stated in an interview marking the movie’s fortieth anniversary in 2018.

He stated of Newton-John, who turned 29 whereas making Grease and later revealed that Travolta needed to be persuaded to tackle the position after she doubted it: She was too outdated to play a young person.

“If you happen to have been a man within the ’70s…in the event you bear in mind the album cowl with Olivia with that blue shirt, with these huge blue eyes watching you,” Travolta recollects.

Each boy’s dream, each man’s dream was: ‘Oh, I might like that lady to be my good friend.’

Her profession spans from singer and actress, to creator and philanthropist within the many years to come back, together with her ardour for most cancers analysis on the fore, and an advocate for pure therapies, together with medical hashish within the remedy of most cancers.

She carried out in her late 60s, proper up till her final prognosis, together with a two-year residency in Vegas, a 2015 tour with Australian music legend John Farnam and even recording a membership dance monitor at 67 together with her daughter Chloe Latanzi.

“I did all of it, and so did the dessert cake,” she stated, reflecting on her profession.

“So I really feel grateful for no matter is occurring now.”

(AFP)