‘Sky turned red’ after volcanic eruption in Eastern Congo

Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupted into action on Saturday, spewing red fumes into the night sky, an AFP reporter in the nearby town of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo said.

Power went out in the city and some residents began to leave their homes and make their way to the nearby border with Rwanda.

“The sky has turned red,” a resident, Carine Mbala, told AFP by telephone.

There is a smell of sulfur. In the distance you can see gigantic flames coming from the mountain.

“But there hasn’t been a single earthquake,” she added.

“People are leaving or preparing to leave,” another resident told AFP, as the streets started to fill up, some carrying as much of their belongings as they could.

At this point, there is no sign of a lava flow from the city, the correspondent said.

Goma is located on the southern flank of the mountain and overlooks Lake Kivu.

The last time Nyiragongo erupted was January 17, 2002, killing more than a hundred people and covering almost the entire eastern part of Goma with lava, including half of the airport runway.

Hundreds of thousands fled the city.

The deadliest eruption of the 3,000-meter volcano took place in 1977, when more than 600 died.

Located in the North Kivu province, bordering Rwanda and Uganda, the Goma region has six volcanoes, all higher than 3,000 meters.

