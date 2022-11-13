Slovenia elects its first feminine president in a run-off

Preliminary outcomes confirmed that lawyer Natasa Berk Musar received the second spherical of the presidential elections in Slovenia on Sunday and can turn out to be the primary girl to move the nation.

Berk Musar, 54, received 53.83 p.c of the vote within the runoff, whereas her right-wing political rival and former overseas minister Andzi Logar received 46.17 p.c, in keeping with Election Fee knowledge based mostly on 86.7 p.c of votes counted.

Fee knowledge confirmed that the participation price was 49.9 p.c.

Though the function is usually ceremonial, the president is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and in addition nominates a number of senior officers, together with the governor of the central financial institution. Most nominations have to be endorsed by parliament.

The brand new president of Slovenia, a member of the European Union and NATO, will change Borut Pahor who has been energetic in politics for 30 years. Pahor, a former mannequin who served two five-year phrases, is publicly known as the boss of Instagram for his frequent use of the social community.

“I count on that the following president shall be fascinated about us, the residents, to characterize Slovenia in a great way,” Uros Peinter mentioned after casting his vote in Ljubljana. I believe it is time to head.”

Berk Musar, a former TV presenter turned influential lawyer, has campaigned on human rights, rule of legislation and welfare points.

Her opponent, Lugar, 46, is a member of former prime minister Janiz Jansa’s right-wing Slovenian Democratic Occasion, which misplaced parliamentary elections in April to Prime Minister Robert Golub’s environmental freedom motion.

Lugar’s marketing campaign slogan was: “Let’s work collectively for the longer term.” He had targeted his sermons on conventional household values ​​and faith within the Roman Catholic-majority nation.

(Reuters)