Slovenian Mohoric records second victory in 19th stage Tour de France

Slovenian champion Matej Mohoric recorded a second stage win in the Tour de France on Friday after breaking away from a leading group with a quick attack.

Mohoric, who rides for the Bahrain Victorious team, set his sights on 16 miles (16 miles) to go and produced a massive solo effort after spending a day at the front.

Mohoric has won stage wins in all three Grand Tours and is a specialist of long solo efforts. He had secured his first Tour stage win by claiming the marathon stage of this year’s race. a hilly trek of 249 kilometers in central France.

On paper, Friday’s 207km flat stage to the southwestern city of Libourne looked tailor-made for Mark Cavendish, but the British sprinter team failed to catch the breakaway as it formed.

After equaling Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins last week, Cavendish will have another chance to break it on Sunday’s final stage, a mainly processional ride that generally ends with a bunch sprint on the Champs-Elysees.

As none of the front runners posed a threat in the general classification, race leader Tadej Pogacar rode safely into the pack, about 18 minutes behind.

(AP)