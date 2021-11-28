Snow Delights Children, But Blocks Migrants At Belarus Border

In an immigrant camp near the Belarusian border with Poland, immigrants say they were promised a better life in the EU only to find themselves living in subhuman conditions. FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg reports from the Belarusian border village of Bruzgi.

In the frozen outside near the border, a Belarusian border guard makes snowballs for migrant children, many of whom have never seen snow before.

“When we lived in Turkey, we lived on the plain. There are places in Turkey where it snows, but not where we lived,” explained Ahmed, a Syrian migrant who escaped to Turkey before heading to Belarus.

But while snow delights children, it is a barrier for Ahmed.

“This snow is the main reason why I cannot make another attempt to cross the border, since they are not opening the way. We were there and they did not let us pass,” he explained.

Around 1,700 people are currently staying here. Most were unable to enter Poland or were pushed back to Belarus several times.

