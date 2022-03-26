Solidarity and French bureaucracy: Ukrainian refugees in Paris

France is taking its share of Ukrainian refugees as locals in Paris step up to help as the refugee crisis escalates. France 24 has welcomed some war defectors and the Parisians it helps navigate the French system at the only “Hello Ukraine” center in the French capital.

The war in Ukraine has shocked the world and sparked unprecedented international solidarity with the millions of people fleeing Russian bombs since the conflict broke out on February 24. While the humanitarian response has been swift, resources in the countries where Ukrainians have sought refuge are under great strain.

‘The province of Paris is closed for the weekend,’ a group of security guards reported to a small gathering of confused Ukrainian refugees as they arrived at the ‘Welcome to Ukraine’ center in Porte de Versailles, southwest of Paris, on Saturday. The Paris municipality website claims that the center is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but its administrative services are closed today. Only Ukrainians in need of accommodation are accepted. Refugees arriving at the center meekly accept the news and stoop out through the wing gates, clutching their personal belongings and identification papers.

Martine and her French husband, Pierre, came to the center with Svetlana, 53, and her daughter, Alyssa, 19, refugees from Ukraine. The four of them all seemed to be at a loss as to what to do next after learning that the center’s administrative branches were closed. They bask in the early spring morning sun and exchange phone numbers with a trusted Russian-speaking woman who has appeared with another group of refugees and offers advice on how to navigate the labyrinth of French bureaucracy.

When Martine was asked how she brought their charges, she said “Across Mozambique!” A hint of a smile behind a mask. “My son lives in Mozambique where he has a friend who asked him if we could help.” The French couple agreed to help the two women despite not knowing anything about their past and having to deal with a language barrier.

Hard Journey Through Europe

They learned, with the help of Google Translate and Google Maps, where Svetlana and Alisa came from: the left bank of the Dnieper, in a city called Dnipro. They learned that the two women had made the arduous five-day journey after leaving Ukraine, traveling by bus from Poland to Berlin and then taking a plane from Berlin to Paris, before arriving in the French city of Midoun a few kilometers from “Welcome to Ukraine.” Martin and her husband were They picked them up from someone else’s house that very morning.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees counted a total of 3,772,599 Ukrainian refugees on its website on Saturday, an increase of 46,793 since the last count Friday. Besides Poland, Romania and Moldova receive the most refugees and are under tremendous pressure to welcome more fleeing and resettle in many cases. Family or friends are waiting for them.

While it remains uncertain whether Svetlana and Alyssa will gain TPS in France, “they want to be independent and find work, which is the hardest part,” says Martin. As of March 23, France has accepted 26,000 refugees from Ukraine, 10,500 of whom have been granted temporary residence permits.

Individuals respond immediately

“Associations are able to provide housing, but individuals are better at providing immediate responses such as finding schools for the children, feeding people, and helping them obtain documentation,” Martin says. “It is only natural for me to help because a century ago my grandfather left Odessa on a boat. He was fleeing the civil war in Russia. I was moved to see people going through the same struggles today.”

Svetlana and her daughter, who had left the site to withdraw money from an ATM, returned surprisingly happy as they wandered together in spring weather along Ernst Renan Street. They rejoin Martin and Pierre, then turn away from the center towards an unknown future, their fates temporarily tied by war.

At noon, a bus arrived and a large crowd descended. Several carry bags and backpacks, a child screaming in the distance. Those brought into the center by the Red Cross will only stay at the center for a day or two before they leave for other parts of France. At the same time, Olina and her father, from Cherkasy, arrived at the gates of the welcome center.

“I invited my dad to France for his birthday and because it was baby leave, but the war broke out and he stayed with us,” says Olina, who lives in France. “We are here because my father had cancer, and if anything happened to his health, I want him to be covered by the French security system.”

Her task today is to get her father’s Vitale Card, the green and yellow card with a microchip that allows her holders access to the French healthcare system but they were refused and asked to return on Monday.

Olena says her father will stay with her family no matter how long the war lasts. “Everyone wants to go home,” she says with tears in her eyes.