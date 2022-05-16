WORLD NEWS

Somali chief Hassan Sheikh Mohamud wins presidency

By hanad

In Tonight’s Version: There are celebrations within the Somali capital after long-delayed elections with the return of former chief Hassan Mohamud to the presidency, and a tanker carrying Russian oil docked at a South African port. Pretoria has refused to take a stand on the conflict in Ukraine As world sanctions in opposition to Russia mount, amid weekly protests and deteriorating financial situations, Sudanese youth are more and more turning to artwork and music to specific themselves.


