Somalia appoints former Al-Shabab co-founder and spokesperson as Minister

Somalia’s prime minister has appointed former al-Shabab co-founder and spokesman Mukhtar Robow as a minister within the nation’s new authorities, a transfer that might assist enhance the battle in opposition to the insurgency or provoke clashes between clans.

Prime Minister Hamzah Abdi Berri stated in televised statements that Robow, who had a $5 million bounty on prime earlier than separating from al-Shabab in 2013, will function the minister accountable for debt.

He was arrested by the earlier authorities in December 2018 within the southwestern area of Somalia whereas he was campaigning for the regional presidency. The protests that adopted had been suppressed with deadly power with safety forces capturing at the very least 11 folks.

Earlier than saying the cupboard appointments, Berri stated, “After a lot deliberation with the president and the general public, I’ve appointed cupboard ministers who’ve training and expertise and can perform their duties. I’m asking Parliament to approve the federal government.”

Some analysts speculated that Robow, who later denounced al-Shabab, may assist bolster authorities forces in his hometown of Bakool, the place the insurgency controls massive swathes of territory.

New President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was elected by lawmakers in Might, promised to show the battle into an insurgency after three years through which his predecessor, consumed by political infighting, took little motion in opposition to al-Shabab.

This allowed the rebels to construct up massive reserves of money and perform assaults over a large space of ​​the nation.

