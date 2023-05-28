Somalia Plans to Implement Direct Universal Suffrage by 2024.

On Sunday, the government and federal member states of Somalia announced that they would introduce direct universal suffrage for local elections in June 2024. This decision follows President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s pledge in March to end the complex indirect system that has been in place since 1969. The government stated that “the election of the Federal Somali Republic must be one that gives the public the opportunity to cast their votes democratically in a one-person, one-vote system” and that this reform aims to encourage a multiparty political system that is independent and corruption-free. Somalia is striving to recover from years of conflict, chaos and natural disasters, such as a devastating drought that has left millions of people facing starvation and Islamist insurgency. Somalia has not held one-person, one-vote national elections since 1969, and clan affiliations have been the foundation of the country’s politics. The influential positions of the speaker, prime minister and president are divided among the major clans and state legislatures and clan delegates choose lawmakers for the national parliament, who then select the president. However, the rivalry between clans has led to decades of conflict and political wrangling, which in recent years has been exploited by Al-Shabaab militants affiliated with Al-Qaeda. (AFP)