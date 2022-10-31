Somalia requires worldwide support after lethal assault that killed at the least 116 individuals

In Tonight’s Version: The purge continues within the Somali capital because the demise toll from the weekend bombing rose to at the least 116 regardless of the influence of the Al-Shabab offensive. Hundreds joined an anti-Rwanda rally within the Democratic Republic of the Congo as Kinshasa remembers a diplomat from Kigali. Tensions between neighbors are excessive. The Nigerian president is holding an emergency assembly with safety chiefs in response to the US embassy’s warnings of potential assaults on the capital, Abuja.