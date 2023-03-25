‘Some officers assume all the things is permissible’: a researcher on the Nationwide Heart for Scientific Analysis laments French police brutality

Tensions are operating excessive in France after President Emmanuel Macron, in his first public interview, refused to concede the federal government’s controversial pension reform invoice. As peaceable demonstrations flip into social unrest, police forces collect their batons and use them towards the protesters.

Tons of of individuals have been arrested since Thursday, which noticed one of many largest demonstrations to date this yr, since protests broke out towards Macron’s pension reform invoice.

Many had been wounded in clashes with the police forces, which additionally rely quite a lot of wounded amongst its officers.

“The issue is that police forces are utilized in France when there isn’t any room for negotiation, so the federal government pushes them to be aggressive… That’s the reason some officers assume all the things is permissible and so they can hit or assault some individuals,” mentioned Christian Mhanna, director of analysis. On the Nationwide Analysis and Rescue Heart on the Nationwide Analysis and Rescue Heart, for France 24.

