Sources in Macron’s campaign said that the French president will announce his candidacy for a new term as president

French President Emmanuel Macron will announce his candidacy for a new term in the April elections, which he is widely expected to win, campaign sources said.

The first round of elections will be held on April 10, followed by a second round two weeks later, with the Russian war on Ukraine dominating the election campaign now.

Sources told AFP that Macron, who has so far refused to officially confirm his standing, will announce his intention in a “letter to the French” that will be published online later Thursday.

The president, who has been the focus of diplomacy on Ukraine, left his official announcement until the last minute with the deadline set by authorities at 1700 GMT on Friday.

There has been little suspense about the 44-year-old’s intentions, but the announcement has been repeatedly delayed due to the crisis in Eastern Europe that has seen Macron play a prominent role in diplomatic talks.

Macron has not yet taken part in any official campaign and canceled a planned rally in Marseille this weekend due to the Ukraine crisis.

Ahead of Friday’s deadline for candidates to run, opinion polls widely show him the front-runner in the two-stage elections on April 10 and 24, as the war focused attention on foreign policy rather than the domestic issues he favors. dispute.

“In crises, citizens always stand behind the flag and line up behind the head of state,” said Antoine Prestel, a public opinion expert at the Jean Jaures Foundation, a Parisian think tank.

“The other candidates are not heard. All that anybody talks about in all the media is the invasion,” he told AFP.

A member of parliament from the ruling party told AFP this week that the Ukraine crisis meant Macron’s rivals were “boxing on their own”, while several opinion polls showed his personal score rising.

The former investment banker admitted in a national address Wednesday night that the crisis had “affected our democratic lives and our election campaign,” but promised to conduct an “important democratic debate for the country.”

Voter polls currently show the center winning the first round of the election with 26 percent and then winning the run-off on April 24, regardless of his opponent.

Positive outlook for dealing with Ukraine’s crisis After five turbulent years in power, Macron’s biggest challenge comes from opponents from his right who accuse him of being lax on immigration, tolerating crime and slow to stand up for French culture.

They include Republican conservative Valerie Pecres, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, and anti-Islam media analyst Eric Zemmour.

On the left, four mainstream candidates are competing, expected to split the votes and eliminate them all in the first round.

Macron’s camp has been searching for the right moment to launch its candidacy since early February, but the Ukraine crisis has left its agenda filled with either foreign trips or talks with other leaders.

He spoke for the third time in a week with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and again with his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A recent poll by Elabe Group, published on March 1, showed confidence in “Macron’s ability to tackle the country’s major problems” rose by five points in one month.

Another report, published by Harris Interactive, showed that 58% of French people have a positive view of his handling of the Ukraine crisis.

The president’s allies are feeling confident, but analysts warn that many voters remain undecided and sentiment could swing sharply in the final weeks of the campaign.

(France 24 with AFP)