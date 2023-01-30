South Africa: Decide in Zuma’s graft trial recuses himself

The trial of former South African chief Jacob Zuma on weapons corruption expenses, after 20 years of murky dealings that sparked the costs, may very well be delayed because the presiding choose steps down. Additionally, as Germany expresses uncertainty about its forces’ long-term participation within the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, we hear from the top of the UN Multidimensional Built-in Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) what he thinks of the mission’s prospects. Lastly, we meet the superb Guinean acrobat group Amokanama.