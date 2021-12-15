South Africa High Court Orders Former President Zuma to Return to Prison

South Africa’s High Court ordered former President Jacob Zuma to return to jail after overturning the decision to put him on medical parole, a court ruling showed on Wednesday.

Zuma, 79, began medical probation in September and is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court after ignoring instructions to participate in a corruption investigation. In the same month, South Africa’s high court rejected an offer from him to overturn the sentence.

The legal proceedings against Zuma for alleged corruption during his nine-year reign are widely viewed as proof of post-apartheid South Africa’s ability to enforce the rule of law, particularly against powerful and well-connected people.

Zuma turned himself in on July 7 to begin his prison sentence, sparking the worst violence South Africa had seen in years, when angry Zuma supporters took to the streets.

The protests escalated to looting and a general outpouring of anger at the hardships and inequality that persist 27 years after the end of apartheid. More than 300 people died and thousands of businesses looted and razed.

The Department of Correctional Services said it was studying the sentence and would make further pronouncements in due course.

