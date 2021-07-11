South Africa Supreme Court to Reconsider Ex-President Zuma’s Sentence

South African ex-president Jacob Zuma will on Monday ask the country’s highest court to release him by revoking his 15-month prison sentence for dismissing anti-graft investigators.

The Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to jail on June 29 for refusing to appear before an investigation into the corruption that ruined his nine years in power.

Zuma wants that ruling quashed because it was taken in his absence.

Should the bid fail, Zuma’s team will try to convince the judges that jail time is not the appropriate punishment for this contempt case, including because of the implications for Zuma’s health, according to a court media information leaflet on Saturday. .

Zuma, 79, is also asking for release from Estcourt Prison in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal on the grounds of his age and ill health, adding that the ongoing pandemic means he poses no flight risk.

The man, once dubbed the “Teflon president,” spent his first night in jail on Thursday after turning himself in to authorities after hours of drama and tension.

His lawyers had also filed a petition with the Pietermaritzburg Supreme Court in KwaZulu-Natal to avoid jail time. But on Friday it dismissed the case, saying it had no jurisdiction over the matter and that Zuma’s claims about his health were “not supported by any evidence”.

The former president testified before the commission once in July 2019, but then quickly withdrew his cooperation, saying he was offended by being treated as an “accused” and not a witness.

He returned in November 2020, without saying a word, and missed several subsequent appointments by evading his subpoena on various grounds, including medical reasons, lack of funds and his request for the commission’s chairman, then-Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. , to retreat.

If Zuma has to serve the full term, he could see himself back home long before the end of the year, as he will be eligible for parole in less than four months.

Meanwhile, sporadic violence has erupted in the country, with dozens of arrests after looting in KwaZulu-Natal and the economic capital of Johannesburg.

(AFP)