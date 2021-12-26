South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90, was the moral compass of his beloved “Rainbow Nation” who was never afraid to speak truth to power, whatever his creed or color.

A tireless activist, he won the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the rule of the white minority in his country.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of mourning in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have left us a liberated South Africa,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Tutu, famous for his outspokenness, even after the fall of the racist apartheid regime, never shied away from confronting South Africa’s shortcomings or injustices.

“It is a great privilege, it is a great honor that people think that maybe your name can make a little difference,” he told AFP shortly before his 80th birthday in 2011.

Whether taking on his church for gay rights, pushing for Palestinian statehood, or calling out South Africa’s ruling African National Congress on corruption, his high-profile campaigns were thorny and often unwelcome.

None of those at the top were spared, not even his close friend, the late President Nelson Mandela, with whom Tutu argued in 1994 about what he called the ANC’s “salsa train mentality.”

Yet “the Arch” brought an exuberant joy to all his endeavors.

Quick to joke, often at his expense, he was always ready to dance and laugh out loud with an infectious laugh that became his trademark.

It was Tutu who coined and popularized the term “rainbow nation” to describe South Africa when Mandela became president.

At the time, Tutu was serving as Cape Town’s first black Anglican Archbishop.

Ordained at the age of 30 and appointed archbishop in 1986, he used his position to advocate for international sanctions against apartheid and later to lobby for rights globally.

‘Moral Titan’

Along the way, he gained a huge number of fans.

“I believe that God is waiting for the archbishop. He is waiting to receive Desmond Tutu with open arms,” ​​said Mandela, who stayed at Tutu’s home on his first night of freedom in 1990, after 27 years in apartheid prisons. .

“If Desmond gets to heaven and is denied entry, none of us will enter!”

The Dalai Lama called Tutu his “spiritual elder brother.”

Irish activist and pop star Bob Geldof hailed him as “a complete headache” for those in power, and US President Barack Obama hailed him as “a moral titan.”

Tutu’s critics included former veteran Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who described him as an “evil and bitter little bishop.”

Even with his world fame, his faith remained an integral part of his life.

His family’s road trips included quiet times to pray, and his missives addressing the evils of apartheid were signed with “God bless you.”

“I developed tremendous respect for his bravery. It was not wild bravery. It was bravery anchored in his deep faith in God,” said the late apartheid leader FW de Klerk.

Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and underwent repeat treatments.

He had retired a year earlier to lead a harrowing journey into South Africa’s brutal past, as head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

For 30 months, the commission lifted the lid on the horrors of apartheid.

Tutu, with his instinctive humanity, broke down and sobbed at one of his first hearings.

He received numerous awards, his causes ranging from child marriage to Tibet to calls for Western leaders to be tried for the Iraq war and, in later years, for the right to die.

He also vowed that he would never worship a homophobic God.

“I would refuse to go to a homophobic paradise. No, I would say that I am sorry, I mean that I would rather go to the other place,” he said.

Post-apartheid frustrations

Born in the small town of Klerksdorp, west of Johannesburg, on October 7, 1931, Tutu was the son of a domestic worker and a school teacher.

Following in his father’s footsteps, he trained as a teacher before anger at the lower education system established for black children prompted him to become a priest.

He lived for a time in Britain, where, he recalled, he would ask for directions unnecessarily only to be called “sir” by a white policeman.

Tutu firmly believed in reconciling black and white South Africans.

“I’m walking on the clouds. It’s an incredible feeling, like falling in love. South Africans are going to be the Rainbow People of the world,” he said in 1994.

But post-apartheid South Africa increasingly became a source of their despair, as the high hopes of the early days of democracy gave way to disillusionment with violence, inequality and corruption.

Tutu, who was never a member of the ANC, said in 2013 that he would no longer vote for the party, although President Cyril Ramaphosa, an old friend, rebuilt bridges after coming to power in 2018.

Tutu made a rare public appearance in May 2021 to receive his Covid-19 vaccine. He appeared outside the hospital in a wheelchair and waved, but did not speak.

He married his wife Leah in 1955. They had four children.

