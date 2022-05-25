south african left-wing protesters demand france 'get out of africa'

Tons of of protesters from South Africa’s Radical Left Get together demonstrated on Wednesday in entrance of the French embassy in Pretoria to demand France to depart Africa.

Cheering “F*** off, France” and sporting their pink shirts and hats, financial freedom fighters chanted indicators that learn “West Africa shouldn’t be a colony of the French” and “France should pay reparations for its colonial crimes.”

“You killed so many individuals in Africa. Why are you so afraid at present?” Get together opposition chief Julius Malema shouted right into a microphone, saying he was speaking to “French white supremacists”.

Armed police guarded the embassy. French Ambassador Aurelien Lechevalier briefly appeared to obtain their calls for.

“We’re buddies of African nations,” he mentioned.

AFP correspondents reported that the demonstrators arrived in buses rented by the occasion.

Malema, a professor of political theater, broke away from the ruling African Nationwide Congress 9 years in the past.

It has attracted hundreds of thousands of supporters, particularly among the many staff and the unemployed. He routinely condemns European and American imperialism, and supported Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

(AFP)