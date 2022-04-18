WORLD NEWS

South African military deployed in flood-hit province

By hanad

Related Posts

Israel intercepts rockets fired from Gaza as tensions…

Voting for Marine Le Pen shouldn’t be a girl’s…

On tonight’s programme, our reporters deliver you the newest information from South Africa, the place President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday declared a nationwide catastrophe with lethal flooding on the east coast, warning that rebuilding even fundamental companies will take time. Across the metropolis of Durban no less than 443 folks had been killed, 48 are nonetheless lacking, and 10,000 troopers have been deployed to assist restore electrical energy and water and seek for the lacking.

We additionally head to Togo, the place French billionaire Vincent Polloré may face a legal trial. And on Easter Monday, we glance again on the festivities within the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as residents attempt to overlook their ache attributable to the continued battle.

hanad 7667 posts
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More