South African military deployed in flood-hit province

On tonight’s programme, our reporters deliver you the newest information from South Africa, the place President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday declared a nationwide catastrophe with lethal flooding on the east coast, warning that rebuilding even fundamental companies will take time. Across the metropolis of Durban no less than 443 folks had been killed, 48 are nonetheless lacking, and 10,000 troopers have been deployed to assist restore electrical energy and water and seek for the lacking.

We additionally head to Togo, the place French billionaire Vincent Polloré may face a legal trial. And on Easter Monday, we glance again on the festivities within the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as residents attempt to overlook their ache attributable to the continued battle.