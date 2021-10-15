South African ministers taken hostage during meeting with veterans

We started the show with the latest from Pretoria. Three ministers have been released after being taken hostage during a meeting with anti-Apartheid veterans. Police arrested 56 people who are likely to face kidnapping charges. We are also heading to Kenya as the husband of racing star Agnes Tirop has been arrested. Tirop was stabbed to death at her home in Iten on Wednesday. Finally, we bring you the latest episode of our Cape Verde series. Tonight we’ll focus on the country’s burgeoning music scene.