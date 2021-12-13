South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Tests Positive for Covid-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa, who is fully vaccinated, began to feel ill after leaving a state memorial service for former Vice President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier that day, but was in a good mood and was being monitored by doctors, he said.

The highly mutated Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa last month, sparking global panic over fears that it is more contagious than other variants.

Ramaphosa would remain isolated in Cape Town for the time being and had delegated all responsibilities to Vice President David Mabuza for the next week.

On a recent visit to four West African states, the president and the entire South African delegation were tested for Covid-19 in all countries, the statement said.

The President and delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, after obtaining negative test results.

“The president also tested negative upon his return to Johannesburg on December 8.”

The statement quoted Ramaphosa as saying that his own infection served as a warning to all citizens of the importance of getting vaccinated and remaining vigilant against exposure.

“Vaccination remains the best protection against serious illness and hospitalization,” the statement said.

“People who have had contact with the president today are advised to watch for symptoms or get tested,” he added.

Although cases of Omicron are found in countries around the world, it is not yet completely clear whether it causes a more serious disease or whether, or to what extent, it can evade vaccines.

In a tentative lawsuit, the EU Medicines Agency said Thursday that Omicron may cause milder illness after the WHO said earlier in the week there was some evidence that Omicron causes less severe illness than Delta, the variant. currently dominant.

More vaccines are urged

Coronavirus cases in Africa nearly doubled in a week as Omicron spread, but hospitalizations in South Africa remain low, the UN added on Thursday.

In a weekly online news conference, the Africa branch of the World Health Organization said the continent had recorded an additional 107,000 cases in the week as of last Sunday, compared with 55,000 the previous week.

Omicron “is reaching more countries in Africa,” he said, adding that investigations were being intensified to see if the new variant was specifically behind the sharp increase.

The largest increase in numbers, 140 percent on average, was recorded in the south of the continent.

The agency reiterated its objections to the travel restrictions, which it said had been issued by more than 70 countries and were overwhelmingly aimed at southern Africa, even though countries in the region had been “transparent with their data.”

He also called on countries to step up vaccines: only 7.8 percent of the roughly 1.2 billion people on the continent have been jabbed.

The biggest laggards in immunization are Chad, Djibouti and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

