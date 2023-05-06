South Africans demand return of world’s largest diamond from British crown jewels.

Some South Africans are advocating for the return of the Star of Africa, the world’s largest diamond, which is set in the royal sceptre held by King Charles III during his coronation on Saturday. The diamond was discovered in South Africa in 1905 and given to the British monarchy by the colonial government when the country was under British rule. As the conversation about returning artwork and artefacts looted during colonial times gains global attention, South Africans want the diamond to be brought back. The diamond in the sceptre, officially known as the Cullinan I, was cut from the 3,100 carat Cullinan diamond, mined near Pretoria. Another diamond cut from the same stone, the Cullinan II, is set in the Imperial State Crown worn by British monarchs on ceremonial occasions. The crown jewels, including the sceptre, are stored in the Tower of London with the Cullinan diamond replica displayed at the Cape Town Diamond Museum. ( with Reuters)