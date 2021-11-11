South Africa’s last apartheid president, FW de Klerk, dies aged 85

South Africa’s last white president, Frederik Willem (FW) de Klerk, died Thursday morning at his home in Cape Town, the FW de Klerk Foundation said in a statement. He was 85 years old.

“Former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye this morning, following his battle with mesothelioma cancer,” the statement said.

De Klerk, 85, led South Africa’s white minority government until 1994, when Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress party came to power.

He shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela, but his role in the transition to democracy remains highly controversial more than 20 years after the end of apartheid.

In March, he was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a cancer that affects the lining of the lungs.

“He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan and his grandchildren,” the foundation said, adding that the family would make an announcement about the funeral arrangements in due course.

Coming from a prominent white Afrikaner family, de Klerk became a moderate reformer influenced by ideological shifts in the late 1980s that saw Mikhail Gorbachev implement his political “perestroika” or “opening” in the Soviet Union. While de Klerk was in favor of gradual change, the rapid end of the apartheid system was achieved, under his supervision, without further violence.

( Jowharwith REUTERS)