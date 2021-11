We started the program in South Africa, as its last white president, FW de Klerk passed away at the age of 85. He left a final apology via video for crimes against other ethnic groups during decades of apartheid. We also bring you the latest from Sudan, where army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan appointed a new governing council, led by himself. Finally, we analyze Russia-Mali relations, as the Malian Foreign Minister visits Moscow to strengthen military cooperation.