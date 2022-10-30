South Korea is in shock after at the least 150 folks died in a crowd on Halloween

Greater than 150 folks have died in a stampede at a Halloween occasion in central Seoul, officers mentioned Sunday, and South Korea’s president has pledged a full investigation into one of many nation’s worst disasters.

Crowding and crushing hit the capital’s well-liked Itaewon district, the place police estimate that as many as 100,000 folks – principally of their teenagers and twenties – went to rejoice Halloween on Saturday night time, clogging the realm’s slim alleys and winding streets.

On Sunday, President Yoon Seok-yeol declared a interval of nationwide mourning, telling the nation in a televised handle that “a tragedy and a disaster ought to by no means have occurred.”

He mentioned the federal government would “meticulously examine the reason for the accident and make important enhancements to make sure that the identical incident doesn’t occur once more sooner or later.”

“My coronary heart is heavy and my grief is difficult to include,” he added, earlier than visiting the catastrophe website and chatting with emergency staff.

Eyewitnesses described being trapped in a slim, steep alleyway, dashing out of the suffocating crowd as folks piled on prime of one another.

The hearth division mentioned at the least 151 folks, together with 19 foreigners, had been killed within the stampede, which occurred round 10:00 p.m. (1300 GMT).

Many of the victims had been younger girls of their twenties, she added, including that 89 folks had been injured.

The Inside Ministry mentioned many of the victims have now been recognized.

“The big variety of casualties was the results of a lot of them being run over throughout the Halloween occasion,” fireplace official Choi Seong-beom advised reporters on the scene, including that the demise toll might rise.

Seoul authorities mentioned additionally they obtained 355 reviews of lacking individuals as early as Sunday.

On Sunday, officers mentioned that they had no clear thought what prompted the stampede as witnesses described scenes of chaos as a big crowd panicked in a slim alley.

Native shopkeepers advised AFP that the variety of folks on the annual celebration was “unprecedentedly giant” this 12 months – the primary occasion to be held with out Covid-19 restrictions because the pandemic started.

“There have been lots of people who had been simply pushed and I fell in the midst of the group and I could not get out at first both,” Jeon Ga-Yul, 30, advised AFP.

As questions concerning the insecurity on the occasion started to emerge, Inside Minister Lee Sang-min mentioned at a media briefing that police forces had been occupied on the opposite aspect of the town.

“I’m not certain of the precise variety of police personnel deployed (in Itaewon), however a big quantity has been deployed in Gwanghwamun the place a big crowd was anticipated to take part in an indication,” he mentioned.

He mentioned the police weren’t anticipating such a big crowd on the Halloween occasion.

“The anticipated crowd dimension in Itaewon didn’t deviate a lot from earlier years, so I perceive that personnel had been deployed on an identical scale as earlier than.”

Paramedics on the scene, rapidly overwhelmed by the variety of victims, had been asking passersby to offer first support.

In an interview with native station YTN, physician Lee Beom-suk who supplied first support to the victims described scenes of tragedy and chaos.

“Plenty of the victims’ faces had been pale. I could not catch their pulse or their breath and lots of of them had been bloodshot. And once I tried CPR, I additionally pumped blood out of their mouths.”

AFP photographs confirmed dozens of our bodies mendacity on the sidewalk lined in mattress sheets, and emergency staff in orange jackets carrying extra our bodies on stretchers into ambulances.

Twitter person janelles_story shared a video that she mentioned confirmed Itaewon shortly earlier than the stampede, during which lots of of younger folks, many in elaborate Halloween costumes, had been seen on a slim road lined with bars and cafes.

The group seems in good spirits at first, however then the commotion begins and folks begin dashing into one another. You hear screaming and gasping and a feminine voice shouting in English “Rattling, shit!” Adopted by “Oh my God, my God!”

Yonhap reported that the 19 useless included victims from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway. Russia’s TASS information company mentioned two of the victims had been Russians.

The Chinese language Embassy in Seoul confirmed through its official WeChat account that three Chinese language nationals died within the stampede.

Seoul’s loyal ally, US President Joe Biden, mentioned America “stands with” South Korea after the tragedy, whereas Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida mentioned he was “deeply shocked and deeply saddened” by the catastrophe.

(AFP)