In tonight’s edition: Vice President Riek Machar of South Sudan has been ousted as head of his party and its armed forces. Riek Machar’s removal could upset the delicate balance in the country after the conflict. In Ghana, thousands of anti-government protesters marched in the capital demanding an overhaul under the banner #FixTheCountry. And finally, millions of sardines migrate along the coast of South Africa every year; Dolphins and sharks join the parade, creating a spectacular sight.